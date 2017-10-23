Wicked Witch of The West Oreo Cake

Line 8-inch round pan with plastic wrap, with ends of wrap extending over side of pan. Crush 12 cookies finely; mix with butter. Press onto bottom of prepared pan.

Use serrated knife to cut remaining cookies in half. Stand, cut sides down, over crust around edge of pan. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Reserve 3 chocolate squares for later use. Chop remaining chocolate; place in medium microwaveable bowl. Microwave on high 45 sec. to 1 min. or until chocolate is completely melted when stirred. Cool 2 min.

Reserve 1/2 cup whipped topping. Add 1 cup of the remaining whipped topping to melted chocolate; stir with whisk until blended. Stir in remaining whipped topping; spread over crust. Top with reserved whipped topping.

Cut each of the reserved chocolate squares into 4 pieces; place over whipped topping.

Refrigerate 1 hour. Use plastic wrap handles to remove dessert from pan before cutting to serve.