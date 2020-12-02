  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Porto Tonico

December 2, 2020
Alternative to gin and tonic
Porto Tonico
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek/food styling

This cocktail is a combination of Portuguese wine and tonic to create an interesting alternative to the classic gin and tonic cocktail.

This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
157
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Ounces dry white port (such as Chip Dry)
  • 2 Ounces tonic water (such as 1724 brand)
  • 1 slice orange zest

Directions

Fill a highball glass to the top with ice.

Add the port first, then the tonic.

Drop in the orange zest and stir with a spoon.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving157
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C3mg3%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)0.6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.6µg0.2%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium8mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium82mg2%
Sodium15mg1%
Water113gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
