Porto Tonico

December 2, 2020
E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune; Joan Moravek/food styling
This cocktail is a combination of Portuguese wine and tonic to create an interesting alternative to the classic gin and tonic cocktail.
This recipe is by Marissa Conrad and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 3 Ounces dry white port (such as Chip Dry)
- 2 Ounces tonic water (such as 1724 brand)
- 1 slice orange zest
Directions
Fill a highball glass to the top with ice.
Add the port first, then the tonic.
Drop in the orange zest and stir with a spoon.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving157
Sugar12gN/A
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A0.4µgN/A
Vitamin C3mg3%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)0.6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.6µg0.2%
Iron0.2mg1.3%
Magnesium8mg2%
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.2%
Phosphorus8mg1%
Potassium82mg2%
Sodium15mg1%
Water113gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.1%