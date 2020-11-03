White Pizza With Mushrooms and Garlicky Greens

White pizza topped with plenty of garlic and ricotta cheese is as fun to make as it is delicious.
This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson originally appeared in The Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 recipe basic pizza dough (see notes), or about 1 pound purchased refrigerated pizza dough or 2 frozen thin pizza crusts
- Olive oil
- 3 Cups (8 ounces) sliced assorted fresh mushroom caps (such as a mixture of button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, morels)
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 3 Tablespoons (3 ounces) torn cleaned, trimmed greens, such as chard leaves, lacinato kale, baby kale, spinach or dandelion greens
- 1/4 Teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/8 teaspoon dried
- Cornmeal for pans
- 1/2 Cup ricotta cheese, farmer’s cheese or crumbled goat cheese
- 2 Cups coarsely shredded mozzarella or jack cheese
- Chopped fresh basil and chives
Directions
Divide pizza dough in half.
Roll each into a ball.
Let stand covered with a towel on a well-floured work surface to come to room temperature, if needed.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Add mushrooms.
Cook and stir until mushrooms are golden, about 4 minutes.
Stir in garlic and greens; cook until wilted, about 2 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Stir in thyme.
Let cool.
Heat oven to 525 on conventional or 500 on convection.
Oil a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or griddle.
Sprinkle with cornmeal.
Have all ingredients nearby.
Put 1 dough ball on a floured surface.
Use a floured rolling pin to gently roll the dough ball into a 12-inch round.
Place in prepared pan spreading dough to cover the bottom.
Brush dough lightly with oil.
Top with half of the mushroom mixture.
Dollop small bits of ricotta over all.
Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheese.
Bake until edges are golden brown and crispy, 7 to 9 minutes (slightly longer if you built your pizza on a frozen crust).
Carefully transfer the cooked pizza to a cutting board or another baking sheet.
Assemble and bake the other pizza.
Serve pizzas as soon as they come out of the oven, sprinkled with basil and chives.