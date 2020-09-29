September 29, 2020 | 11:35am
Courtesy of McCormick
White Chicken Chili is a tasty, convenient chili that is week-night easy. It has the added plus of a low-fat alternative to the typical chili made with ground beef.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1 package of McCormick® White Chicken Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 Cup water
- 1 can of white beans, undrained
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.
Add chicken; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until no longer pink.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, water and beans. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.
Serve with desired toppings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving310
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar0.4gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol83mg28%
Protein35g69%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A9µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B61mg79%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E2mg15%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium108mg11%
Fiber6g24%
Folate (food)92µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)92µg23%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium97mg23%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg69%
Phosphorus355mg51%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium944mg20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19.1%
Sodium60mg2%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.9%
Water229gN/A
Zinc2mg20%