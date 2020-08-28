  1. Home
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

August 28, 2020 | 5:05pm
A short-cut to bold flavors
Photo courtesy of McCormick

This recipe uses a white cheddar mac and cheese seasoning mix to bring the sharp flavors without using any cheese at all, which means no shredding either.  It's a great choice for speedy, penny pinching dinners. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
20 m
5 m
(prepare time)
15 m
(cook time)
3
Servings
328
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 Cup elbow macaroni
  • 1/4 Cup butter
  • 1/4 Cup milk
  • 1/4 Cup McCormick® White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Seasoning Mix

Directions

Cook macaroni in large saucepan as directed on package. Drain pasta and return to saucepan.

Stir in remaining ingredients until well blended. Cook and stir on medium heat until heated through. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings3
Calories Per Serving328
Total Fat17g26%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol43mg14%
Protein7g14%
Carbs38g13%
Vitamin A146µg16%
Vitamin B120.1µg5.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg11.3%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin D0.5µg3.7%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.9%
Vitamin K49µg41%
Calcium95mg10%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)18µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)18µg4%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.9%
Phosphorus114mg16%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium169mg4%
Sodium15mg1%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water26gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.1%
