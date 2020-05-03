Wellfleet Oysters With Cranberry Mignonette

May 3, 2020 | 8:39pm
Photo courtesy of Ocean Spray
The sweet and mineral combination of the oysters with the tart and salty of the cranberry mignonette cleans your palate each time, making room for a second or third (or fourth) round.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Liam Luttrell-Rowland of Spindler’s in Provincetown, Massachusetts
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup Cava, Champagne, or dry Prosecco
- 1/2 Cup fresh Ocean Spray cranberries
- 1 Cup French white wine vinegar
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon Kosher or sea salt
- 1 Tablespoon finely diced shallot
- 2 dozen shucked oysters on the half shell
Directions
In the bowl of a food processor, combine the sparkling wine, cranberries, and vinegar and pulse until the cranberries are broken down, but still have bits of texture. Transfer to a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.
Spoon a bit of the sauce over shucked fresh oysters and enjoy.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving204
Total Fat5g7%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol100mg33%
Protein19g38%
Carbs15g5%
Vitamin A162µg18%
Vitamin B1232µg100%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.4%
Vitamin C17mg19%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron10mg58%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated0.7gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus332mg47%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium371mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.4%
Sodium371mg15%
Sugars, added3gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.5%
Water228gN/A
Zinc33mg100%
