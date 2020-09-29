Weeknight chili

September 29, 2020 | 11:46am
Courtesy of McCormick
Want authentic chili flavor in minutes? Try this quick recipe that will make for a great chili dish on a busy weeknight.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 2 cans of tomato sauce
- 1 cans of red kidney beans, undrained
- 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/4 Cup sliced green onion
Directions
Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.
Stir in tomato sauce, beans and Seasoning Mix. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes.
Sprinkle with shredded cheese and onion.
Serve with sour cream, if desired.