Weeknight Chili

September 29, 2020 | 11:46am
This chili will warm your heart
Courtesy of McCormick

Want authentic chili flavor in minutes? Try this quick recipe that will make for a great chili dish on a busy weeknight.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound ground beef
  • 2 cans of tomato sauce
  • 1 cans of red kidney beans, undrained
  • 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 Cup sliced green onion

Directions

Brown meat in large skillet on medium-high heat. Drain fat.

Stir in tomato sauce, beans and Seasoning Mix. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes.

Sprinkle with shredded cheese and onion.

Serve with sour cream, if desired.

