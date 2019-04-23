  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Wealth in Division

By
Editor
division of wealth
Courtesy of Espolon Tequila

This handcrafted drink was created by Al Sotack, a bartender at Jupiter Disco in Brooklyn, New York. He says: “Wealth in Division gives a tribute to the adorned agave spirits of Mexico. This cocktail is bright, elegant and complex with a touch of heat.”

This recipe is courtesy of Espolon Tequila.

Ready in
3 h and 2 m
3 h
(prepare time)
2 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

For the yellow pepper syrup:

  • 3 yellow peppers
  • White sugar
  • 1 habanero pepper

For the cocktail:

  • 1 Ounce tequila, preferably Espolon Blanco
  • 1/4 Ounce mezcal, preferably Chichicapa
  • 1/4 Ounce génépy
  • 3/4 Ounces lime juice
  • 3/4 Ounces yellow pepper habanero syrup
  • 1/2 Ounce Campari

Directions

For the yellow pepper syrup:

Juice 3 yellow peppers in extractor.

Combine 1 part white sugar by volume to 1 part yellow pepper juice and blend thoroughly in Vita-Prep or other blender.

For every 4 cups of yellow pepper syrup, split one habanero down the middle and let macerate for 3 hours.

Strain and bottle.

For the cocktail:

Combine tequila, mezcal, génépy, lime juice and syrup in shaker with ice.

Shake.

Serve on the rocks over Campari.

Optional: Rim glass with hickory smoked salt. 

