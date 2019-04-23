April 23, 2019 | 2:22pm
Courtesy of Espolon Tequila
This handcrafted drink was created by Al Sotack, a bartender at Jupiter Disco in Brooklyn, New York. He says: “Wealth in Division gives a tribute to the adorned agave spirits of Mexico. This cocktail is bright, elegant and complex with a touch of heat.”
This recipe is courtesy of Espolon Tequila.
Ingredients
For the yellow pepper syrup:
- 3 yellow peppers
- White sugar
- 1 habanero pepper
For the cocktail:
- 1 Ounce tequila, preferably Espolon Blanco
- 1/4 Ounce mezcal, preferably Chichicapa
- 1/4 Ounce génépy
- 3/4 Ounces lime juice
- 3/4 Ounces yellow pepper habanero syrup
- 1/2 Ounce Campari
Directions
For the yellow pepper syrup:
Juice 3 yellow peppers in extractor.
Combine 1 part white sugar by volume to 1 part yellow pepper juice and blend thoroughly in Vita-Prep or other blender.
For every 4 cups of yellow pepper syrup, split one habanero down the middle and let macerate for 3 hours.
Strain and bottle.
For the cocktail:
Combine tequila, mezcal, génépy, lime juice and syrup in shaker with ice.
Shake.
Serve on the rocks over Campari.
Optional: Rim glass with hickory smoked salt.