Warm Salad of Roast Tomatoes, Figs and Feta with Tarragon

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Cut half the tomatoes in half and the remainder into quarters, and place in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan. Add the figs, feta, bread and tarragon, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Gently tumble everything together.

Roast for 25 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally, until the tomatoes and figs have collapsed down a little and released some of their juices, and the feta is golden at the edges.

Serve warm with a squeeze of lemon and more salt and pepper if needed.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)