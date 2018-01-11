  1. Home
Warm Salad of Roast Tomatoes, Figs and Feta with Tarragon
A delicious take on a bread salad (or panzanella) to keep you warm and full!
Jan 11, 2018 | 2:55 pm
By
Editor
Faith Mason

You could replace half the tomatoes with a handful of mixed cherry tomatoes to add extra color and variety to this lovely salad. — Faith Mason, author of Sheet Pan Magic

5
Servings
263
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 6 medium tomatoes
  • 6 fresh figs, stalks trimmed off and halved
  • 8 3/4 Ounces feta cheese, broken into large chunks
  • 8 3/4 Ounces sourdough bread, torn into chunks
  • 3 tarragon stalks, leaves removed
  • Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper
  • Squeeze of lemon, to serve

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Cut half the tomatoes in half and the remainder into quarters, and place in a 8 x 12 x 2-in sheet pan. Add the figs, feta, bread and tarragon, drizzle generously with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Gently tumble everything together.

Roast for 25 minutes, shaking the pan occasionally, until the tomatoes and figs have collapsed down a little and released some of their juices, and the feta is golden at the edges.

Serve warm with a squeeze of lemon and more salt and pepper if needed.

Recipes excerpted with permission from Sheet Pan Magic by Sue Quinn, (Quadrille, October 2017)

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
12g
17%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
8g
33%
Cholesterol
44mg
15%
Carbohydrate, by difference
27g
21%
Protein
12g
26%
Vitamin A, RAE
61µg
9%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
267mg
27%
Choline, total
11mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
76µg
19%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
25mg
8%
Niacin
3mg
21%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
217mg
31%
Riboflavin
1mg
91%
Selenium, Se
21µg
38%
Sodium, Na
744mg
50%
Water
43g
2%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDA