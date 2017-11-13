  1. Home
Walnut Streusel Pumpkin Pie
Nov 13, 2017 | 3:36 pm
By
California Walnuts

Classic pumpkin pie gets a new twist with a crunchy walnut streusel topping. The perfec easy recipe that starts with a store-bought pie crust!

Recipe courtesy of California Walnuts. 

8
Servings
208
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the Streusel

  • 1/2 Cup chopped California walnuts
  • 1/3 Cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 Cup flour
  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted

For the Pie

  • pastry dough for 1 pie crust
  • 1 (15) Ounce can pumpkin
  • 3/4 Cups brown sugar
  • 1 Cup evaporated milk (skim or low-fat)
  • 2 Teaspoons cinnamon (slightly heaping)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cloves (slightly heaping)
  • 2 eggs

Directions

For the Streusel

 

 

 

For the Pie

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 9-inch pie dish with pastry dough; turn under excess dough to fit dish and flute decoratively. 

Whisk together pumpkin, brown sugar, milk, spices and eggs until smooth and pour into pastry. 

Stir together streusel ingredients in a medium bowl with a fork and carefully sprinkle over pie. 

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, tenting with foil if crust browns too quickly. Let cool completely before serving. 

For an extra ginger kick top pie with a ginger whipped cream. Whip heavy cream with a little powdered sugar to lightly sweeten, then stir in finely chopped crystallized ginger to taste. 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Sugar
4g
4%
Saturated Fat
3g
13%
Cholesterol
11mg
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
27g
21%
Protein
6g
13%
Vitamin A, RAE
16µg
2%
Calcium, Ca
47mg
5%
Choline, total
4mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Folate, total
17µg
4%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
13mg
4%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
74mg
11%
Selenium, Se
4µg
7%
Sodium, Na
253mg
17%
Water
37g
1%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
Tags
creative pumpkin pie
walnuts