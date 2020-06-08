June 8, 2020 | 12:21pm
Serve a virgin Bloody Mary by adding celery salt, crushed red pepper and Tabasco sauce to some tomatoe juice.
This recipe is courtesy of Paige Flamm, The Happy Flammily.
Ingredients
- Tomato juice
- Ice
- 1/4 Teaspoon celery salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 4 drops Tabasco sauce
- Celery stalk, for garnish (optional)
Directions
Put a handful of ice in a 12 oz. glass and fill with tomato juice to the stop.
Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir.
Serve with a stalk of celery, if desired.