  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Virgin Bloody Mary

June 8, 2020 | 12:21pm
A non-alcoholic version of the classic cocktail
Virgin Bloody Mary

Courtesy of Paige Flamm/The Happy Flammily

Serve a virgin Bloody Mary by adding celery salt, crushed red pepper and Tabasco sauce to some tomatoe juice.

This recipe is courtesy of Paige Flamm, The Happy Flammily.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • Tomato juice
  • Ice
  • 1/4 Teaspoon celery salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 drops Tabasco sauce
  • Celery stalk, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Put a handful of ice in a 12 oz. glass and fill with tomato juice to the stop.

Add in the rest of the ingredients and stir.

Serve with a stalk of celery, if desired.

Tags
best recipes
virgin bloody mary