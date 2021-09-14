Use kabocha squash or canned pumpkin puree to make a delicious Vietnamese pumpkin soup that’s easy, fast and healthy. Garnish it with a variety of toppings, like a drizzle of chili oil, a dollop of yogurt or sour cream, or a sprinkle of Thai basil.
This recipe is by Claire Perez and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 1 medium onion, finely diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (or 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled and diced)
- 2 Cups chicken stock
- 1/2 Teaspoon yellow curry powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated ginger
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 (13-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 2 Tablespoons fish sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Toasted pumpkin seeds, optional garnish
- Cilantro sprigs, optional garnish
Directions
Step 1: Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil. Sauté 1 medium finely-diced onion until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.
Step 2: Increase heat to medium high, and add 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (or 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled and diced), 2 cups chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon yellow curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer 10 minutes.
Step 3: Remove from heat and stir in 1 (13-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk and 2 tablespoons fish sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Step 4: To serve, ladle soup into bowls, squeeze lime wedges over soup and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro sprigs, if desired.