4.5
2 ratings

Vietnamese Pumpkin Soup

September 14, 2021 | 10:32am
Serve with brown rice to make it a meal
a_namenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Use kabocha squash or canned pumpkin puree to make a delicious Vietnamese pumpkin soup that’s easy, fast and healthy. Garnish it with a variety of toppings, like a drizzle of chili oil, a dollop of yogurt or sour cream, or a sprinkle of Thai basil.

This recipe is by Claire Perez and was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
342
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely diced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (or 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled and diced)
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 Teaspoon yellow curry powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon grated ginger
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 (13-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 Tablespoons fish sauce
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Toasted pumpkin seeds, optional garnish
  • Cilantro sprigs, optional garnish

Directions

Step 1: Using a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons canola oil. Sauté 1 medium finely-diced onion until soft and translucent, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Increase heat to medium high, and add 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree (or 1 pound kabocha squash, peeled and diced), 2 cups chicken stock, 1/2 teaspoon yellow curry powder, 1/2 teaspoon grated ginger, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, simmer 10 minutes.

Step 3: Remove from heat and stir in 1 (13-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk and 2 tablespoons fish sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 4: To serve, ladle soup into bowls, squeeze lime wedges over soup and garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and cilantro sprigs, if desired.

Vietnamese Pumpkin Soup