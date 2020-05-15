Vegetable Fried Rice

May 15, 2020 | 11:16am
Nungning20/iStock / Getty Images Plus
You can never go wrong with a combination of fried white rice sauteed with carrots, onions, green onions, freshly minced garlic and a drizzle of soy sauce. You can also add eggs or any kind of meat you prefer.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups cooked white rice
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 Cup finely chopped onion
- 1/2 Cup chopped carrots
- 1/2 Cup chopped bell peppers
- 1/2 Cup frozen peas
- 2 Teaspoons minced garlic
- 3 Tablespoons soy sauce or more to taste
- 1/3 Cup sliced green scallions
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large wok or skillet, heat oil over medium high heat.
Add onions and carrots to the pan, cook for 5 minutes until softened. Add bell peppers and garlic and cook 5 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Add the rice to the cooked veggies, toss well to combine. Add frozen peas to the pan. Stir in the soy sauce and mix gently until everything is thoroughly combined and warmed through, around 5 minutes. Add scallions, mix and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving198
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.3g1.7%
Protein5g10%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A184µg20%
Vitamin B60.2mg15.6%
Vitamin C31mg35%
Vitamin E1mg8%
Vitamin K26µg22%
Calcium33mg3%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)33µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)122µg30%
Folic acid52µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium34mg8%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus90mg13%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium261mg6%
Sodium692mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg20%
Water143gN/A
Zinc0.8mg7.3%
