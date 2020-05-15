Vegetable Fried Rice

In a large wok or skillet, heat oil over medium high heat.

Add onions and carrots to the pan, cook for 5 minutes until softened. Add bell peppers and garlic and cook 5 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add the rice to the cooked veggies, toss well to combine. Add frozen peas to the pan. Stir in the soy sauce and mix gently until everything is thoroughly combined and warmed through, around 5 minutes. Add scallions, mix and serve.