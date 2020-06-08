vegan eggnog

June 8, 2020
Make eggnog for the entire family—kids and vegans included—using oat milk and maple syrup. For a more adult version, you can also add a bit of bourbon.
This recipe is courtesy of Planet Oat.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups Planet Oat Extra Creamy oat milk
- 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 4 Ounces bourbon (optional)
- Ground or freshly grated nutmeg, for serving
- Cinnamon stick, for garnish
Directions
Add oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg to a medium saucepan and bring to a low simmer.
Simmer for 10 minutes to allow flavors to infuse, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat and let cool. Pour cooled eggnog into a pitcher, stir in the bourbon (if using), cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, stir vigorously, then pour into four glasses.
Sprinkle with nutmeg or grate nutmeg over top. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving255
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein8g16%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium303mg30%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.4%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus209mg30%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium354mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.6%
Sodium106mg4%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.4%
Water237gN/A
Zinc1mg10%