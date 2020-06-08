  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Vegan Eggnog

June 8, 2020
An eggnog recipe for the whole family
Vegan Eggnog

Courtesy of Planet Oat

Make eggnog for the entire family—kids and vegans included—using oat milk and maple syrup. For a more adult version, you can also add a bit of bourbon.

This recipe is courtesy of Planet Oat.

 

Ready in
2 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
4
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 4 Cups Planet Oat Extra Creamy oat milk
  • 2 Tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 Teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 4 Ounces bourbon (optional)
  • Ground or freshly grated nutmeg, for serving
  • Cinnamon stick, for garnish

Directions

Add oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg to a medium saucepan and bring to a low simmer. 

Simmer for 10 minutes to allow flavors to infuse, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat and let cool. Pour cooled eggnog into a pitcher, stir in the bourbon (if using), cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, stir vigorously, then pour into four glasses.

Sprinkle with nutmeg or grate nutmeg over top. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving255
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated5g24%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein8g16%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B121µg46%
Vitamin D3µg21%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.4%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium303mg30%
Fiber1g4%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron0.2mg1.4%
Magnesium29mg7%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.7%
Phosphorus209mg30%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium354mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg41.6%
Sodium106mg4%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.4%
Water237gN/A
Zinc1mg10%
