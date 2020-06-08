vegan eggnog

Add oat milk, maple syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg to a medium saucepan and bring to a low simmer.

Simmer for 10 minutes to allow flavors to infuse, stirring frequently.

Remove from heat and let cool. Pour cooled eggnog into a pitcher, stir in the bourbon (if using), cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, or until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, stir vigorously, then pour into four glasses.

Sprinkle with nutmeg or grate nutmeg over top. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and serve.