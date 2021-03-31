This hot dog is not a hot dog

Step 1: Peel 8 carrots; trim to 6-inch lengths, cutting away the skinny portion. If you like, use the peeler to round the two ends, yielding more of a hot-dog shape.

Step 2: Settle carrots in a single layer in a saucepan or skillet. Pour in enough water to barely cover carrots. Stir in 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 clove garlic, 2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 2 teaspoons ground mustard, 2 teaspoons canola oil, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 teaspoon adobo sauce, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander, 1/2 teaspoon celery seed, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 teaspoon ground mace.

Step 3: Bring to a boil, lower heat a bit, cover and cook at a low boil, shaking pan now and then, until carrots are tender and water has all but evaporated, about 30 minutes. (Time will vary, depending on thickness of carrots, size of pan and amount of water used.) Uncover during the last couple of minutes, rolling carrots in the syrupy spices.

Step 4: Light a hot grill (or heat a ridged griddle over high heat). Oil lightly. Grill carrots, turning a few times, until nicely tattooed, about 3 minutes. You may want to warm the buns at the same time.

Step 5: Settle carrots in buns, add condiments. Munch.