Vanille Kipferl

These cookies originate from Vienna and are particularly popular around Christmas time.
They are said to have been created in the shape of the Turkish crescent moon symbolizing the celebration of the victory of the Hungarian army over the Turkish in one of the many wars between the nations - Wikipedia
Preheat oven to 350ºF.
Line the baking sheets with parchment paper an dlightly grease.
In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, almonds, vanilla and salt.
Add the butter and knead the dough. form into a ball and cover. Refrigerate overnight.
Roll the dough into short 2-inch logs, shape the logs into crecsents and place on the baking sheet.
Bake for 8-10 minutes until slighly brown.
Blend the castor sugar and the vanilla bean.
While the cookies are still warm. Roll in the castor sugar.