Vanille Kipferl
These are popular cookies around Christmas time in Austria!
Nov 16, 2017 | 6:04 pm
By
Editor
Crescent cookies
These cookies originate from Vienna and are particularly popular around Christmas time.

They are said to have been created in the shape of the Turkish crescent moon symbolizing the celebration of the victory of the Hungarian army over the Turkish in one of the many wars between the nations - Wikipedia

30
Servings
110
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Cups all-purpose flour, cubed
  • 1/3 Cup white sugar
  • 3/4 Cups ground almonds
  • 1 Cup unsalted butter
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 Cup castor sugar
  • 1 vanilla bean

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF.

Line the baking sheets with parchment paper an dlightly grease.

In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, almonds, vanilla and salt.

Add the butter and knead the dough. form into a ball and cover. Refrigerate overnight.

Roll the dough into short 2-inch logs, shape the logs into crecsents and place on the baking sheet.

Bake for 8-10 minutes until slighly brown.

Blend the castor sugar and the vanilla bean.

While the cookies are still warm. Roll in the castor sugar.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
4mg
1%
Carbohydrate, by difference
18g
14%
Protein
3g
7%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Calcium, Ca
10mg
1%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
35µg
9%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
6mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
34mg
5%
Selenium, Se
5µg
9%
Sodium, Na
59mg
4%
Water
5g
0%
Have a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.