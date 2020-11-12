  1. Home
Vanilla Honey Fudge

November 12, 2020 | 4:17pm
Vanilla AND honey? Yes, please
This sweet treat is made with lots of honey for a sweet flavor that is sure to please.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
4 h 25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 h 20 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
727
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup powdered sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
  • 1/3 Cup honey
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter
  • 3/4 Cups heavy cream
  • 2 1/4 Cups mini marshmallows
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 1/2 Cups premium white chocolate chips

Directions

Press two sheets of plastic food wrap on an 8 x 8-inch or 9 x 9-inch square pan, ensure an overhang of plastic. Drop a little oil on plastic and spread it evenly and set aside.

Except for vanilla and white chocolate chips, combine all ingredients in a large saucepan.

On medium heat stir to a boil using a heat resistant spatula.

Once boiling, keep stirring for 7 minutes more retaining a low simmering boil.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and chocolate chips.

Pour fudge into prepared pan and place in refrigerator

Wait at least 4 hours before cutting or wait until next day.

Pull fudge out of pan by grabbing edges of plastic.

Remove plastic and then cut in squares or cut in any shape desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving727
Total Fat44g67%
Sugar79gN/A
Saturated27g100%
Cholesterol77mg26%
Protein5g10%
Carbs83g28%
Vitamin A196µg22%
Vitamin B120.5µg20%
Vitamin C0.6mg0.6%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.5%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium167mg17%
Fiber0.2g0.8%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.6%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.7%
Phosphorus150mg21%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium242mg5%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg19.1%
Sodium234mg10%
Sugars, added78gN/A
Trans0.5gN/A
Water21gN/A
Zinc0.7mg5.9%
