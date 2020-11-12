Vanilla Honey Fudge

Press two sheets of plastic food wrap on an 8 x 8-inch or 9 x 9-inch square pan, ensure an overhang of plastic. Drop a little oil on plastic and spread it evenly and set aside.

Except for vanilla and white chocolate chips, combine all ingredients in a large saucepan.

On medium heat stir to a boil using a heat resistant spatula.

Once boiling, keep stirring for 7 minutes more retaining a low simmering boil.

Remove from heat and stir in vanilla and chocolate chips.

Pour fudge into prepared pan and place in refrigerator

Wait at least 4 hours before cutting or wait until next day.

Pull fudge out of pan by grabbing edges of plastic.

Remove plastic and then cut in squares or cut in any shape desired.