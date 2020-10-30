Vanilla Cinnamon Hot Cocoa

October 30, 2020 | 1:21pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
In this hot cocoa recipe, chocolate and vanilla team up to make a delightful treat perfect for cold winter days or nights.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1 Pinch of McCormick Ground Cinnamon
- 1 Cup hot chocolate
Directions
Stir vanilla and cinnamon into prepared hot chocolate.
Top with whipped cream and add a cinnamon stick stirrer, if desired.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving198
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar24gN/A
Saturated4g18%
Cholesterol20mg7%
Protein9g18%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A128µg14%
Vitamin B121µg51%
Vitamin B60.1mg7.8%
Vitamin C0.5mg0.6%
Vitamin D3µg18%
Vitamin K0.6µg0.5%
Calcium287mg29%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)13µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)13µg3%
Iron1mg6%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus263mg38%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium496mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg35.2%
Sodium110mg5%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water207gN/A
Zinc2mg14%