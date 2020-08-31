  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Vampwich

August 31, 2020 | 12:17pm
Fang-tastic little snacks
Vampwich
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Decorate mini Sloppy Joe sandwiches with cheesy fangs and beady olive eyes for a scary on-theme snack.

Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Ready in
1 h and 50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 40 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
363
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the Sandwiches

  • 2 (12-packs) KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
  • 2 Pounds lean ground beef
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 green bell peppers, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup Cajun seasoning mix
  • 1 28-ounce can chili beans
  • 1 8-ounce can tomato paste
  • 3 Cups water
  • 6 Tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 Teaspoons paprika

For the Decoration

  • 24 green olives
  • 6 slices American cheese

Directions

For the Sandwiches

In a large pot, brown ground beef with salt. When meat is fully cooked, drain the excess fat and set aside until needed.

Using the same pot, add cooking oil and sauté garlic, onions, bell peppers and celery until tender.

Mix in meat (be careful not to over-mix).

Add tomato paste, water, chili beans, chili powder, Cajun seasoning and paprika, and mix together.

Bring to a boil for 2 minutes (be careful not to burn). Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for 1.5 hours.

Serve “Sloppy Joe” style, on lightly toasted King's Hawaiian rolls.

For the Decoration

To make teeth or fangs, start by cutting cheese slices into triangular pieces. Lay the cheese over ground beef mix with their sides hanging over. If you like more cheese, make more teeth.

Using toothpicks, secure two pimento stuffed green olives for eyes and be careful when eating.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving363
Total Fat20g31%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated8g39%
Cholesterol61mg20%
Protein22g44%
Carbs25g8%
Vitamin A93µg10%
Vitamin B122µg73%
Vitamin B60.5mg36.6%
Vitamin C20mg23%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K23µg19%
Calcium161mg16%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Folic acid3µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium60mg14%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg31%
Phosphorus272mg39%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium767mg16%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.1%
Sodium686mg29%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.3%
Trans0.9gN/A
Water199gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes