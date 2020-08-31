Decorate mini Sloppy Joe sandwiches with cheesy fangs and beady olive eyes for a scary on-theme snack.
Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian
Ingredients
For the Sandwiches
- 2 (12-packs) KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls
- 2 Pounds lean ground beef
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 1 celery stalk, chopped
- 1/4 Cup Cajun seasoning mix
- 1 28-ounce can chili beans
- 1 8-ounce can tomato paste
- 3 Cups water
- 6 Tablespoons chili powder
- 2 Teaspoons paprika
For the Decoration
- 24 green olives
- 6 slices American cheese
Directions
For the Sandwiches
In a large pot, brown ground beef with salt. When meat is fully cooked, drain the excess fat and set aside until needed.
Using the same pot, add cooking oil and sauté garlic, onions, bell peppers and celery until tender.
Mix in meat (be careful not to over-mix).
Add tomato paste, water, chili beans, chili powder, Cajun seasoning and paprika, and mix together.
Bring to a boil for 2 minutes (be careful not to burn). Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for 1.5 hours.
Serve “Sloppy Joe” style, on lightly toasted King's Hawaiian rolls.
For the Decoration
To make teeth or fangs, start by cutting cheese slices into triangular pieces. Lay the cheese over ground beef mix with their sides hanging over. If you like more cheese, make more teeth.
Using toothpicks, secure two pimento stuffed green olives for eyes and be careful when eating.