In a large pot, brown ground beef with salt. When meat is fully cooked, drain the excess fat and set aside until needed.

Using the same pot, add cooking oil and sauté garlic, onions, bell peppers and celery until tender.

Mix in meat (be careful not to over-mix).

Add tomato paste, water, chili beans, chili powder, Cajun seasoning and paprika, and mix together.

Bring to a boil for 2 minutes (be careful not to burn). Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, for 1.5 hours.

Serve “Sloppy Joe” style, on lightly toasted King's Hawaiian rolls.