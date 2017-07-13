  1. Home
Tuscan Mac and Cheese
Remake your boxed mac and cheese with this easy recipe
Jul 13, 2017 | 5:26 pm
By
Editor
Yellow Door Creamery
Yellow Door Creamery

It isn't hard to turn your sad box of macaroni and cheese into something delightful and fresh. All it takes is a little extra flavor and freshness and the dish is like brand new.

This recipe is courtesy of Yellow Door Creamery.

4
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 store-bought prepared macaroni & cheese of your choice
  • 1/2 Cup shredded Tuscan-rubbed Fontina
  • 4–6 roasted garlic cloves
  • Handful of baby spinach

Directions

Prepare the macaroni and cheese according to package directions.

For the roasted garic: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut top 1/4 inch off heads of garlic. Place garlic cut side up in small baking dish. Drizzle a few teaspoons of olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake 30–35 minutes, or until cloves feel soft.

When the macaroni and cheese is done and bubbly, top with roasted garlic, baby spinach, shredded cheese and baket until cheese melts.

Serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
1g
1%
Sugar
5g
6%
Carbohydrate, by difference
21g
16%
Protein
2g
4%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Calcium, Ca
10mg
1%
Choline, total
5mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
43µg
11%
Iron, Fe
7mg
39%
Magnesium, Mg
23mg
7%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
69mg
10%
Selenium, Se
10µg
18%
Sodium, Na
26mg
2%
Water
1g
0%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
