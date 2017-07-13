Tuscan Mac and Cheese

It isn't hard to turn your sad box of macaroni and cheese into something delightful and fresh. All it takes is a little extra flavor and freshness and the dish is like brand new.
This recipe is courtesy of Yellow Door Creamery.
Prepare the macaroni and cheese according to package directions.
For the roasted garic: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut top 1/4 inch off heads of garlic. Place garlic cut side up in small baking dish. Drizzle a few teaspoons of olive oil; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover tightly with aluminum foil and bake 30–35 minutes, or until cloves feel soft.
When the macaroni and cheese is done and bubbly, top with roasted garlic, baby spinach, shredded cheese and baket until cheese melts.
Serve.