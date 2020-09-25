Tuscan Chickpea Soup with Kale

Saute garlic and onion in a big pot.

Add rosemary.

Add chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or so until flavors marry.

Take 2 cups of soup and whirl in a blender for a minute or two. Return to pot.

Add chopped kale and cook until the kale wilts.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve warm with lots of grated parmesan.

Keeps well in the fridge for several days.