Tuscan Chickpea Soup with Kale

September 25, 2020 | 1:23pm
Courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
This heart soup is the perfect mix of fall flavors with chickpeas, rosemary, sun-dried tomatoes, and kale.
Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings
Ingredients
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 Teaspoon dried rosemary
- 2 cans chickpeas
- 3 Tablespoons sun-dried tomatoes in oil chopped small
- 5 Cups chicken stock
- 2 Cups chopped packed kale
- salt and pepper to taste
- grated parmesan for topping
Directions
Saute garlic and onion in a big pot.
Add rosemary.
Add chickpeas, sun-dried tomatoes, and chicken stock. Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or so until flavors marry.
Take 2 cups of soup and whirl in a blender for a minute or two. Return to pot.
Add chopped kale and cook until the kale wilts.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve warm with lots of grated parmesan.
Keeps well in the fridge for several days.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving290
Total Fat7g11%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated1g5%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein16g32%
Carbs43g14%
Vitamin A32µg4%
Vitamin B60.4mg27.4%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin E0.6mg3.8%
Vitamin K45µg37%
Calcium94mg9%
Fiber10g40%
Folate (food)90µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)90µg23%
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium54mg13%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg22%
Phosphorus192mg27%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium505mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg16.7%
Sodium862mg36%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.1%
Water302gN/A
Zinc1mg12%