4.5
2 ratings

Turnip and Potato Tart

June 29, 2021
Turnips anyone?
Turnip and Potato Tart
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

Make this savory tart using slices of turnips and potatoes mixed in a creme fraiche and then baked inside of a crispy puff pastry. Serve as a main or side dish for a weeknight dinner or holiday party.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
1 h 25 m
30 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound turnips, peeled, thinly sliced
  • 1 Pound potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup creme fraiche
  • 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • Puffy pastry
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 1 Tablespoon cream

Directions

Step 1: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Slip in 1 pound sliced turnip and 1 pound sliced potato. When water returns to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 1 minute. Drain. Spread slices on a clean kitchen towel to dry.

Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 1 cup creme fraiche, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1 finely chopped garlic clove. Slide in the turnips and potatoes. Mix gently.

Step 3: On a lightly floured surface, roll out a large disk of pastry to a 14-inch circle. Fit into a 10- or 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Fill the tart with the turnip mixture. Roll out the remaining disk to an 11- or 12-inch circle. Cover the tart. Press bottom and top overhangs together firmly. Trim overhang to ¼-inch and turn in toward the center.

Step 4: Set tart on a rimmed baking sheet. Whisk together 1 egg yolk and 1 tablespoon cream; brush over the tart. Snip a vent into pastry.

Step 5: Slide the baking sheet into a 425F oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350F; bake until vegetables turn tender and crust turns golden for about 45 minutes. Serve warm.

