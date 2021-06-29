Step 1: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Slip in 1 pound sliced turnip and 1 pound sliced potato. When water returns to a boil, lower heat and simmer for 1 minute. Drain. Spread slices on a clean kitchen towel to dry.

Step 2: In a large bowl, mix 1 cup creme fraiche, 1 teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1 finely chopped garlic clove. Slide in the turnips and potatoes. Mix gently.

Step 3: On a lightly floured surface, roll out a large disk of pastry to a 14-inch circle. Fit into a 10- or 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Fill the tart with the turnip mixture. Roll out the remaining disk to an 11- or 12-inch circle. Cover the tart. Press bottom and top overhangs together firmly. Trim overhang to ¼-inch and turn in toward the center.

Step 4: Set tart on a rimmed baking sheet. Whisk together 1 egg yolk and 1 tablespoon cream; brush over the tart. Snip a vent into pastry.

Step 5: Slide the baking sheet into a 425F oven. Bake for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350F; bake until vegetables turn tender and crust turns golden for about 45 minutes. Serve warm.