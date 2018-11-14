Turkey Zucchini Carrot Meatballs

A new take on turkey meatballs

This recipe is high in protein, low in carbs, and very versatile. The basic recipe incorporates ground poultry, grated vegetables, and seasoning. I’ve made it with ground chicken and ground turkey; either works fine. For a juicier meatball, I’d recommend a mixture that’s about 94 percent lean.

For the vegetables, I usually grate carrots and zucchini. Sometimes I change it up by using different colored carrots and/or yellow or green zucchini squashes. Onions are optional. Garlic is too. I used ground mustard seed and dill here, but you can use any herb or seasoning blend you prefer.

You could bake it in a loaf pan or cast-iron skillet, but I like to use a 12-piece muffin tin instead. I find that the pieces cook a bit faster and more evenly. Best part, you get 12 equally sized large meatballs, so it’s easy to portion out and store. Taste great with ketchup!

Recipe courtesy of Looky Tasty.