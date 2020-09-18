  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey Noodle Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:29pm
Enjoy your noodle soup with turkey
Courtesy of McCormick

Using your leftovers from Thanksgiving creates this warm and hearty soup that will warm you up and satisfy you and your family for dinner. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

Ready in
3 h and 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
3 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
151
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Cup chopped carrots
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 Cup chopped celery
  • 4 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
  • 1 McCormick® Bay Leaves
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Cup uncooked medium egg noodles
  • 1 Cup shredded cooked turkey
  • 1/2 Cup frozen peas

Directions

Mix carrots, onion, celery, stock and seasonings in 6-quart slow cooker.

Cover the pot.

Cook 3 hours on HIGH or 6 hours on LOW.

Stir in noodles and turkey.

Cover and cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until noodles are tender.

Stir in peas.

Ladle soup into serving bowls.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Cholesterol34mg11%
Protein13g26%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A196µg22%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B60.4mg27%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus138mg20%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium394mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.5%
Sodium482mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.6%
Water223gN/A
Zinc1mg11%
Tags
best recipes
carrots
noodle
slow cooker
Soup
Turkey
