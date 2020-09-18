Turkey Noodle Soup

September 18, 2020 | 2:29pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Using your leftovers from Thanksgiving creates this warm and hearty soup that will warm you up and satisfy you and your family for dinner.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup chopped carrots
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1/2 Cup chopped celery
- 4 Cups Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Chicken Stock
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Rubbed Sage
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 McCormick® Bay Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1 Cup uncooked medium egg noodles
- 1 Cup shredded cooked turkey
- 1/2 Cup frozen peas
Directions
Mix carrots, onion, celery, stock and seasonings in 6-quart slow cooker.
Cover the pot.
Cook 3 hours on HIGH or 6 hours on LOW.
Stir in noodles and turkey.
Cover and cook 15 minutes longer on HIGH or until noodles are tender.
Stir in peas.
Ladle soup into serving bowls.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving151
Total Fat3g5%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated0.9g4.5%
Cholesterol34mg11%
Protein13g26%
Carbs17g6%
Vitamin A196µg22%
Vitamin B120.2µg9.9%
Vitamin B60.4mg27%
Vitamin C6mg7%
Vitamin E0.3mg1.8%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium35mg3%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)31µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)53µg13%
Folic acid13µgN/A
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus138mg20%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium394mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.5%
Sodium482mg20%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.6%
Water223gN/A
Zinc1mg11%