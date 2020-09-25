Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

In a large pot, bring 3 cups of water, 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil, and salt to a boil.

Stir in rice, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 40 to 45 minutes, until rice is cooked.

Meanwhile, heat remaining teaspoon butter or oil in a large skillet.

Add leeks and saute for 2 minutes; turn heat to low and add squash.

Cover, and cook 10 to 15 minutes, just until squash is soft.

Add leeks, squash, 2 cups shredded, cooked turkey meat, bacon and fresh sage or dry poultry seasoning to cooked rice.

Add broth and bring to a boil; season with salt and pepper, and serve.