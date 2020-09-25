Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

September 25, 2020 | 11:20am
This hearty soup combines butternut squash with wild rice, turkey and leeks. And the addition of sage adds just the right earthy touch.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups shredded turkey
- 3 Cups water
- 2 Tablespoons butter or olive oil, divided
- 1 Cup wild and white rice blend
- 1 Cup chopped leek, white part only
- 2 Cups fresh butternut squash, cubed (in 1/2-inch cubes)
- 1 Teaspoon fresh sage, minced
- 3 slices bacon, cooked and diced
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large pot, bring 3 cups of water, 1 tablespoon butter or olive oil, and salt to a boil.
Stir in rice, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 40 to 45 minutes, until rice is cooked.
Meanwhile, heat remaining teaspoon butter or oil in a large skillet.
Add leeks and saute for 2 minutes; turn heat to low and add squash.
Cover, and cook 10 to 15 minutes, just until squash is soft.
Add leeks, squash, 2 cups shredded, cooked turkey meat, bacon and fresh sage or dry poultry seasoning to cooked rice.
Add broth and bring to a boil; season with salt and pepper, and serve.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving564
Total Fat23g35%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol72mg24%
Protein28g57%
Carbs61g20%
Vitamin A410µg46%
Vitamin B121µg40.1%
Vitamin B60.9mg67.5%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin D0.3µg2%
Vitamin E2mg17%
Vitamin K30µg25%
Calcium93mg9%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)57µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)57µg14%
Iron3mg16%
Magnesium85mg20%
Monounsaturated12gN/A
Niacin (B3)12mg74%
Phosphorus311mg44%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium814mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.8%
Sodium1535mg64%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg25.2%
Water545gN/A
Zinc3mg24%