Turkey and Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

This simple shepherd's pie recipe calls for only four ingredients and will satisfy the whole family.
Ingredients
- 1 package Perdue fresh ground turkey breast (1 pound)
- 1 bag frozen mashed potatoes (22 ounces)
- 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 jar roasted eggplant and zucchini pasta sauce (26 ounces)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a medium nonstick skillet, brown ground meat.
Meanwhile, prepare frozen mashed potatoes according to package directions. When potatoes are cooked, stir in garlic.
Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with no-stick spray; add browned meat and pasta sauce. Spread mashed potatoes over top of meat mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until mashed potatoes begin to brown.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving322
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein29g57%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.9%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C60mg67%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber9g34%
Folate (food)100µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)100µg25%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium105mg25%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg52%
Phosphorus366mg52%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1585mg34%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.5%
Sodium85mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.8%
Water468gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
