  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Turkey and Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

June 17, 2020 | 5:05pm
Easy as pie
Turkey and Vegetable Shepherd's Pie
Photo courtesy of Perdue

This simple shepherd's pie recipe calls for only four ingredients and will satisfy the whole family. 

Recipe courtesy of Perdue

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
322
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
9 Leftover Turkey Recipes
This Is the Ultimate Leftover Turkey Sandwich, Recipes
20 Best Recipes for Springtime Vegetables

Ingredients

  • 1 package Perdue fresh ground turkey breast (1 pound)
  • 1 bag frozen mashed potatoes (22 ounces)
  • 2 Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 jar roasted eggplant and zucchini pasta sauce (26 ounces)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium nonstick skillet, brown ground meat.

Meanwhile, prepare frozen mashed potatoes according to package directions. When potatoes are cooked, stir in garlic.

Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with no-stick spray; add browned meat and pasta sauce. Spread mashed potatoes over top of meat mixture.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until mashed potatoes begin to brown.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving322
Total Fat8g13%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol66mg22%
Protein29g57%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A22µg2%
Vitamin B120.4µg17.9%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C60mg67%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K15µg13%
Calcium77mg8%
Fiber9g34%
Folate (food)100µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)100µg25%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium105mg25%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg52%
Phosphorus366mg52%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1585mg34%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg29.5%
Sodium85mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg24.8%
Water468gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes