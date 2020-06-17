Turkey and Vegetable Shepherd's Pie

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium nonstick skillet, brown ground meat.

Meanwhile, prepare frozen mashed potatoes according to package directions. When potatoes are cooked, stir in garlic.

Spray a 2-quart casserole dish with no-stick spray; add browned meat and pasta sauce. Spread mashed potatoes over top of meat mixture.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until mashed potatoes begin to brown.