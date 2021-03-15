  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

March 15, 2021
By
Rum or not, this drink will transport you
Tropical Fruit Smoothie recipe - The Daily Meal
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune

Serve this drink topped with a scoop of mango or blood orange sorbet if desired. Skip the rum and add a scoop or 2 of vanilla protein powder for a post-workout refresher.

Ready in
10 m
2
Servings
704
Calories Per Serving
Notes

Look for passion fruit purée in the freezer section of international grocery stores; some stores sell bite-sized passion fruit pieces, which would work as well. If you can’t find either, substitute mango purée  or undiluted orange concentrate. I prefer to use unsweetened coconut cream rather than the syrupy sweet cream of coconut, but either works.

Ingredients

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 1 Cup diced fresh or frozen pineapple
  • 1 large ripe mango, pitted, peeled, roughly chopped (1 1/2 cups frozen diced)
  • 2 Cups ice cubes
  • ½ Cup coconut cream (or ¼ cup cream of coconut)
  • 1/2 Cup gold rum, optional
  • 1/4 Cup seedless fresh or frozen passion fruit purée (or undiluted orange juice concentrate)
  • 1 or 2 scoops vanilla protein powder, optional
  • 1 or 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • Several drops pure vanilla extract
  • Skewers of fresh fruit, for garnish
  • Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions

Step 1: Put everything except garnishes into a large blender (or blend half at a time). Process until smooth and frothy.

Step 2: Serve in chilled glasses. Garnish with skewers of fruit and fresh mint sprigs.

