March 15, 2021
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune
Serve this drink topped with a scoop of mango or blood orange sorbet if desired. Skip the rum and add a scoop or 2 of vanilla protein powder for a post-workout refresher.
Notes
Look for passion fruit purée in the freezer section of international grocery stores; some stores sell bite-sized passion fruit pieces, which would work as well. If you can’t find either, substitute mango purée or undiluted orange concentrate. I prefer to use unsweetened coconut cream rather than the syrupy sweet cream of coconut, but either works.
Ingredients
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 Cup diced fresh or frozen pineapple
- 1 large ripe mango, pitted, peeled, roughly chopped (1 1/2 cups frozen diced)
- 2 Cups ice cubes
- ½ Cup coconut cream (or ¼ cup cream of coconut)
- 1/2 Cup gold rum, optional
- 1/4 Cup seedless fresh or frozen passion fruit purée (or undiluted orange juice concentrate)
- 1 or 2 scoops vanilla protein powder, optional
- 1 or 2 Tablespoon fresh lime juice
- Several drops pure vanilla extract
- Skewers of fresh fruit, for garnish
- Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish
Directions
Step 1: Put everything except garnishes into a large blender (or blend half at a time). Process until smooth and frothy.
Step 2: Serve in chilled glasses. Garnish with skewers of fruit and fresh mint sprigs.