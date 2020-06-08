tropical mango cooler

June 8, 2020 | 12:53pm
Take advantage of mango season with this recipe that calls for blending mangoes with tropical juice and freshly squeezed lime into a refreshing, tropical drink best served with mint leaves.
This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice.
Ingredients
- 3 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced
- 4 Cups cold Juicy Juice® 100% juice, tropical flavor
- Juice of 1 lime
- Fresh mint sprigs
Directions
Place mangos in a blender and add 4 cups cold juice, then cover and blend until smooth.
Pour mixture through a fine-mesh sieve set over a pitcher and using the back of a spoon, press juice into pitcher.
Stir lime juice into the pitcher and pour evenly into ice-filled glasses.
Garnish with fresh mint and serve.