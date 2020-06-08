  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tropical Mango Cooler

June 8, 2020 | 12:53pm
Perfect for mango season
Tropical Mango Cooler

Courtesy of Juicy Juice

Take advantage of mango season with this recipe that calls for blending mangoes with tropical juice and freshly squeezed lime into a refreshing, tropical drink best served with mint leaves.

This recipe is courtesy of Juicy Juice.

Ready in
11 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
Demystifying the Mango — 5 Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe mangoes, peeled, pitted and diced
  • 4 Cups cold Juicy Juice® 100% juice, tropical flavor
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Fresh mint sprigs

Directions

Place mangos in a blender and add 4 cups cold juice, then cover and blend until smooth.

Pour mixture  through a fine-mesh sieve set over a pitcher and using the back of a spoon, press juice into pitcher.

Stir lime juice into the pitcher and pour evenly into ice-filled glasses.

Garnish with fresh mint and serve.

Tags
best recipes
tropical mango cooler