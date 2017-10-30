  1. Home
Traditional Turmeric Gravy
A unique take on one of the holiday classics
Oct 30, 2017 | 1:36 pm
By
Editor
gravy

Put a spin on this year’s Thanksgiving spread by introducing exciting, bold, island-inspired flavors to the dinner table courtesy of Milaidhoo Island Maldives. Available at its Ba’theli Restaurant & Lounge over the holiday, the resort is sharing its recipes for those who can’t make it to the Asian country for the feast. Ba’theli is the first modern Maldivian restaurant in the Maldives.

8
Servings
132
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/3 Cup onion, sliced
  • 2 pieces fresh mini chili, sliced (the spiciness as you desire)
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • 6 pieces whole curry leaves, sliced
  • 2 pieces whole Rampa leaves (pandan leaves)
  • 2/3 Cups thick coconut milk
  • 1/2 Teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon cumin powder
  • 2 Cups chicken stock
  • salt to taste

Directions

In a medium saucepan, sautée onion and garlic, curry leaves, rampa leaves, and chili until onion softens. Add turmeric and cumin powder and chicken stock. Boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, add fresh coconut milk and salt to taste.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
3g
4%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
7mg
2%
Carbohydrate, by difference
20g
15%
Protein
5g
11%
Vitamin A, RAE
8µg
1%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Calcium, Ca
21mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
6µg
2%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
7mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
24mg
3%
Selenium, Se
2µg
4%
Sodium, Na
563mg
38%
Water
44g
2%
