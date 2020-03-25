Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi Bake

March 25, 2020 | 1:56pm
Photo courtesy of Bits and Bites
Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is super simple to make. And this baked version takes it even further by roasting the frozen gnocchi in an even layer before layering the sauce and cheese and baking it all again until it’s bubbly and delicious.
Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites
Ingredients
- 2 bags cauliflower gnocchi
- 3 Cups marinara sauce
- 2 Cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- For garnish: fresh basil, red pepper flakes and shredded parmesan cheese
- 2 optional protein of choice: meatballs, chicken sausage
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 desgrees and line sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spray foil with non-stick spray.
Lay your frozen gnocchi out on an even layer, roast for 20 minutes.
Once gnocchi are cooked, transfer to baking dish. Add in protein of choice, marinara sauce and top with shredded cheese.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Top with basil, red pepper flakes and shredded parmesan befor serving.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving660
Total Fat22g34%
Sugar13gN/A
Saturated10g52%
Cholesterol119mg40%
Protein29g57%
Carbs86g29%
Vitamin A195µg22%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.5%
Vitamin B61mg73.5%
Vitamin C36mg39%
Vitamin D24IU100%
Vitamin E5mg35%
Vitamin K32µg27%
Calcium426mg43%
Fiber9g34%
Folate (food)78µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)219µg55%
Folic acid130µgN/A
Iron6mg33%
Magnesium102mg24%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)14mg86%
Phosphorus507mg72%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1467mg31%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg53.3%
Sodium1834mg76%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg51.6%
Water357gN/A
Zinc3mg27%
Tags