Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Gnocchi Bake

Preheat oven to 425 desgrees and line sheet pan with aluminum foil. Spray foil with non-stick spray.

Lay your frozen gnocchi out on an even layer, roast for 20 minutes.

Once gnocchi are cooked, transfer to baking dish. Add in protein of choice, marinara sauce and top with shredded cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes.

Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Top with basil, red pepper flakes and shredded parmesan befor serving.