touchdown chili

September 29, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Score with this chili recipe that will be perfect for friends and family to enjoy on a game day.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can of tomato sauce
Directions
Cook ground beef and onion in large skillet on medium-high heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Drain fat.
Stir in Seasoning Mix and remaining ingredients.
Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onion, if desired.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving355
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein22g45%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B122µg81%
Vitamin B60.5mg42%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K16µg14%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)60µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus272mg39%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium871mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.3%
Sodium785mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg34%
Trans1gN/A
Water280gN/A
Zinc5mg41%