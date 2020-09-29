  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Touchdown Chili

September 29, 2020
This chili will score you points with friends and family
Courtesy of McCormick

Score with this chili recipe that will be perfect for friends and family to enjoy on a game day. 

Recipe courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
355
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 can of kidney beans, drained
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can of tomato sauce

Directions

Cook ground beef and onion in large skillet on medium-high heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Drain fat.

Stir in Seasoning Mix and remaining ingredients.

Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped onion, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving355
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein22g45%
Carbs24g8%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B122µg81%
Vitamin B60.5mg42%
Vitamin C15mg16%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K16µg14%
Calcium90mg9%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)60µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)60µg15%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium64mg15%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg34%
Phosphorus272mg39%
Polyunsaturated0.9gN/A
Potassium871mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.3%
Sodium785mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg34%
Trans1gN/A
Water280gN/A
Zinc5mg41%
