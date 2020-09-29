  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tortilla Chicken Chili

September 29, 2020
Enjoy this Mexican-inspired chili
Courtesy of McCormick

The addition of tortilla chips gives this chicken chili a traditional cornmeal flavor that is almost like eating a chicken enchilada. It's not only easy to make but it's ready in less than 30 minutes!

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
26 m
10 m
(prepare time)
16 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
285
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon oil
  • 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breast halves, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 package of McCormick® Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 1 can of diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can of kidney beans, undrained
  • 1 can of Mexican-style corn, drained
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1 1/2 Cup bite-size tortilla chips

Directions

Heat oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir 5 minutes or until lightly browned.

Stir in Seasoning Mix, tomatoes, beans, corn, water and tortilla chips. Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with desired toppings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving285
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated1g6%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein23g47%
Carbs29g10%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.8mg59.3%
Vitamin C6mg6%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K12µg10%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)55µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)55µg14%
Iron2mg11%
Magnesium65mg15%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg52%
Phosphorus291mg42%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium588mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.8%
Sodium387mg16%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg31.1%
Water197gN/A
Zinc1mg12%
Tags
best recipes
Chicken
corn
tomatoes
tortilla chips
Tortilla chicken chili