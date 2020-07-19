Tootsie Roll Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In mixer, cream together butter and both sugars. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

With mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture to batter. Mix until just combined.

Drop by rounded 1/2 tablespoon scoops onto a baking sheet. Slightly press cookie down and use thumb or back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to create a well in middle of dough. Bake for 7-8 minutes.

Remove from oven and use back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to press down middle of cookie again.

While cookies are cooling, add Tootsie Roll Midgees and milk to small sauce pan. Melt and stir Tootsie Roll Midgees over medium heat until smooth.

Fill centers of cookies with Tootsie Roll Midgees ganache. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Let cool.