  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Tootsie Roll Cookies

July 19, 2020
For all the candy lovers out there
Tootsie Roll Cookies
Photo courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Tootsie Rolls® — you either love them or hate them. There doesn't seem to be an in-between. For those who fall in the "love" category, we present our Tootsie Roll Cookies! Delicious chocolate thumbprint cookies are filled with an easy-to-make Tootsie Roll ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.

Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Ready in
28 m
20 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
26
Servings
103
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
6 Simple Recipes to Roll in a Tortilla
6 Chocolate Cookie Recipes
9 Creative Pecan Cookie Recipes

Notes

Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Cup cocoa powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 20 Tootsie Roll® Midgees, unwrapped
  • 2 Tablespoons whole milk or heavy cream
  • 1 Tablespoon sea salt for garnish if desired

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In mixer, cream together butter and both sugars. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.

With mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture to batter. Mix until just combined.

Drop by rounded 1/2 tablespoon scoops onto a baking sheet. Slightly press cookie down and use thumb or back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to create a well in middle of dough. Bake for 7-8 minutes.

Remove from oven and use back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to press down middle of cookie again.

While cookies are cooling, add Tootsie Roll Midgees and milk to small sauce pan. Melt and stir Tootsie Roll Midgees over medium heat until smooth.

Fill centers of cookies with Tootsie Roll Midgees ganache. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Let cool.

Nutritional Facts
Servings26
Calories Per Serving103
Total Fat4g6%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol17mg6%
Protein1g2%
Carbs16g5%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.1%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.7g3%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)16µg4%
Folic acid8µgN/A
Iron0.6mg3.1%
Magnesium11mg3%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg2.1%
Phosphorus26mg4%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium46mg1%
Sodium61mg3%
Sugars, added9gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water5gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes