Tootsie Rolls® — you either love them or hate them. There doesn't seem to be an in-between. For those who fall in the "love" category, we present our Tootsie Roll Cookies! Delicious chocolate thumbprint cookies are filled with an easy-to-make Tootsie Roll ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Notes
Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1/2 Cup Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 Cup cocoa powder
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 20 Tootsie Roll® Midgees, unwrapped
- 2 Tablespoons whole milk or heavy cream
- 1 Tablespoon sea salt for garnish if desired
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In mixer, cream together butter and both sugars. Add egg and vanilla. Mix well.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
With mixer on low, slowly add flour mixture to batter. Mix until just combined.
Drop by rounded 1/2 tablespoon scoops onto a baking sheet. Slightly press cookie down and use thumb or back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to create a well in middle of dough. Bake for 7-8 minutes.
Remove from oven and use back of 1/2 tablespoon measuring spoon to press down middle of cookie again.
While cookies are cooling, add Tootsie Roll Midgees and milk to small sauce pan. Melt and stir Tootsie Roll Midgees over medium heat until smooth.
Fill centers of cookies with Tootsie Roll Midgees ganache. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Let cool.