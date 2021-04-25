Step 1: Sterilize 5 to 6 (1/2 pint) jelly or Mason canning jars.

Step 2: Add 1/4 cup lemon juice to the 3 to 4 cups of prepared tomatoes in the saucepan. Measure out 4 1/2 cups sugar and set aside.

Step 3: Stir 1 box powdered pectin into the prepared tomatoes in the saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly.

Step 4: At once, stir in the sugar. Stir and bring to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Then boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Step 5: Remove from heat. Skim off foam.

Step 6: Pour hot jam into hot jars, leaving 1/4 inch of head space (space at the top of the jar). Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust two-piece metal canning lids.

Step 7: Process in a boiling water canner for 5 minutes at normal altitude. Set aside to cool and seal. Sealed jars may be kept on the pantry shelf; store unsealed jars in freezer.