No store-bought tomato preserves can compare with one made from tomatoes from your garden or local farmers' market. If you take the time to make the preserves while the tomatoes are plentiful and at their best, you'll have a tasty treat come winter.
This recipe is by Kay Shultz from Ellicott City, Maryland, and was originally published in The Baltimore Sun.
Ingredients
To prepare tomatoes:
- Approximately 2 1/2 to 3 pounds of ripe tomatoes (this will yield about 3 to 4 cups prepared tomatoes)
- 1/2 Teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 3/4 Teaspoons cinnamon
- Strips of lemon rind from one lemon (optional)
To make jam:
- 5 to 6 sterile 1/2 pint jelly or Mason jars
- 1/4 Cup lemon juice
- 4 1/2 Cups sugar
- 1 box powdered pectin
Directions
To prepare tomatoes:
Step 1: Wash approximately 2 1/2 to 3 pounds of firm, ripe tomatoes. Scald, peel, and chop tomatoes.
Step 2: Place chopped tomatoes in a saucepan and heat slowly to simmering, stirring constantly to prevent sticking and burning. Cover and simmer 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 3: Measure 3 to 4 cups of the cooked tomatoes into a large saucepan. Add 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon and the strips of lemon rind from 1 lemon (optional).
To make jam:
Step 1: Sterilize 5 to 6 (1/2 pint) jelly or Mason canning jars.
Step 2: Add 1/4 cup lemon juice to the 3 to 4 cups of prepared tomatoes in the saucepan. Measure out 4 1/2 cups sugar and set aside.
Step 3: Stir 1 box powdered pectin into the prepared tomatoes in the saucepan. Bring to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly.
Step 4: At once, stir in the sugar. Stir and bring to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down. Then boil hard for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 5: Remove from heat. Skim off foam.
Step 6: Pour hot jam into hot jars, leaving 1/4 inch of head space (space at the top of the jar). Wipe rims of jars with a dampened clean paper towel; adjust two-piece metal canning lids.
Step 7: Process in a boiling water canner for 5 minutes at normal altitude. Set aside to cool and seal. Sealed jars may be kept on the pantry shelf; store unsealed jars in freezer.