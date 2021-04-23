Step 1: In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Add 1 chopped onion; cook and stir until well-browned, about 6 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in ½ chopped bell pepper and 2 to 3 cloves minced garlic; cook 1 minute.

Step 3: Stir in 6 ounces tomato paste, ⅓ cup sliced olives, 1 tablespoon cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, ¼ teaspoon oregano, ¼ teaspoon thyme and a pinch each of sugar, cinnamon and crushed red pepper. Stir in 2 or 3 tablespoons water to loosen the mixture. Remove from heat and cool. (Mixture can be made up to 2 days in advance and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.)

Step 4: Reheat onion mixture if necessary in the skillet. Crumble in the tofu and cook, stirring so the tofu is fully mixed in, until piping hot, about 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Use to fill chalupas, sopes or in warm tortillas for a taco filling.