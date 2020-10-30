Toasted Coconut White Hot Chocolate

October 30, 2020 | 2:07pm
Photo courtesy of McCormick.
Wow holiday guests with homemade white hot chocolate, infused with the rich flavors of McCormick coconut and pure vanilla extracts. Sprinkle with toasted coconut for a festive finish.
Recipe courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup heavy cream
- 8 Ounces white baking chocolate, chopped
- 4 Cups half-and-half
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick Coconut Extract With Other Natural Flavors
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
- 1/2 Cup toasted coconut
Directions
Place heavy cream and white chocolate in medium saucepan. Cook and stir on medium heat until chocolate is melted.
Add half-and-half and extracts. Cook and stir until heated through. Top with whipped cream, if desired. Sprinkle with toasted coconut.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving621
Total Fat56g86%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated35g100%
Cholesterol115mg38%
Protein11g23%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A320µg36%
Vitamin B120.6µg25.2%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin D0.6µg4%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium235mg23%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron7mg38%
Magnesium145mg35%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.7mg4.4%
Phosphorus339mg48%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium584mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg24.9%
Sodium92mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg10.5%
Water158gN/A
Zinc5mg42%