4
1 rating

Peppermint Paddy Martini

October 2, 2020
Cooling decadent delight
Courtesy of McCormick

Celebrate this St. Patrick's Day with this mint chocolate-inspired cocktail. This recipe combines vanilla vodka, Irish cream and peppermint extract to create this creamy dessert cocktail.

Ready in
6 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
320
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Ounces Irish cream liqueur
  • 2 Ounces crème de cacao liqueur
  • 2 Ounces vanilla vodka
  • 2 Ounces heavy cream
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Peppermint Extract

Directions

Fill cocktail shaker 1/3 full with ice.

Add the first 5 ingredients; shake until well mixed and chilled.

Strain into martini glasses.

Top each with a dollop of Peppermint Whipped Cream, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving320
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)0.6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.6µg0.2%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus14mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium32mg1%
Sodium11mgN/A
Water40gN/A
Tags
best recipes
Cocktail
St. Patrick's Day
Peppermint Paddy Martini
vanilla vodka
peppermint extract