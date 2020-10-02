Peppermint Paddy Martini

October 2, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
Celebrate this St. Patrick's Day with this mint chocolate-inspired cocktail. This recipe combines vanilla vodka, Irish cream and peppermint extract to create this creamy dessert cocktail.
Ingredients
- 8 Ounces Irish cream liqueur
- 2 Ounces crème de cacao liqueur
- 2 Ounces vanilla vodka
- 2 Ounces heavy cream
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Pure Peppermint Extract
Directions
Fill cocktail shaker 1/3 full with ice.
Add the first 5 ingredients; shake until well mixed and chilled.
Strain into martini glasses.
Top each with a dollop of Peppermint Whipped Cream, if desired.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving320
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar28gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol19mg6%
Protein0.4g0.7%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin E0.2mg1%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium10mg1%
Folate (food)0.6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)0.6µg0.2%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.7%
Phosphorus14mg2%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium32mg1%
Sodium11mgN/A
Water40gN/A