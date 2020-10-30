Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board with Maple Sage Pecans

This pecan-packed charcuterie board balances warm, nutty flavors with tangy goat cheese, sweet maple and honey, and fresh herbs.
Recipe couresty of American Pecans.
Ingredients
For the maple sage pecans:
- 1/3 Cup maple syrup
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground sage
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 Cups pecan halves
- 2 Teaspoons chopped fresh sage
For the rosemary pecan-crusted goat cheese:
- 2 Teaspoons roughly chopped rosemary
- 1 Teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
- 10 Ounces goat cheese log
For the honey cinnamon pecan spread:
- 1/2 Cup chopped pecans
- 1/2 Cup honey
- 1/4 Cup avocado oil
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
For the maple sage pecans:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl combine maple syrup, ground sage and salt. Add in pecan halves and toss to coat. Add in fresh sage and toss again, then pour onto the lined baking sheet.
Spread the pecans into an even layer and roast for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned, tossing them halfway through.
For the rosemary pecan-crusted goat cheese:
In a food processor, combine pecans, rosemary and garlic powder. Pulse until the pecans resemble large breadcrumbs (like the photo).
Pour pecan mixture onto a plate and place the goat cheese log on top. Roll the cheese in the pecan mixture, pressing it in so it sticks.
For the honey cinnamon pecan spread:
In a food processor, combine pecans, honey, oil and cinnamon. Blend on high until the pecans are finely chopped.
Serve in a small bowl on your charcuterie board. Pair with additional cheese, meats and crackers.