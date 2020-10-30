Thanksgiving Charcuterie Board with Maple Sage Pecans

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl combine maple syrup, ground sage and salt. Add in pecan halves and toss to coat. Add in fresh sage and toss again, then pour onto the lined baking sheet.

Spread the pecans into an even layer and roast for 12-14 minutes or until lightly browned, tossing them halfway through.