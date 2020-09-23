Thai Coconut Chicken Soup

Coconut milk adds a rich sweetness to many Thai recipes, including this soup. It’s a natural pairing with bold lavors like red curry paste, ginger and garlic.
Recipe courtesy of Perdue.
Ingredients
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 1-inch piece ginger, sliced into rounds
- 1 Teaspoon red curry paste or 2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
- 4 Cups chicken broth
- 1 15-ounce can coconut milk
- 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
- 4 Ounces thin rice noodles or zucchini “noodles”
- 2 limes, juiced, plus more to taste
- 1/2 Cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
- Lime wedges, for serving
- Sriracha sauce, for serving
Directions
Thinly slice the chicken breasts crosswise into strips.
Heat the vegetable oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.
Add the onion and red pepper.
Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes.
Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the chicken broth, coconut milk and brown sugar.
Cover and bring to a boil.
Add the chicken and simmer until cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.
The chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. (If using rice noodles, add the noodles and simmer uncovered until the noodles are al dente, about 5 minutes.)
Remove from heat and stir in the lime juice, cilantro and zucchini noodles (if using).
Serve with lime wedges and Sriracha sauce.