Thai Coconut Chicken Soup

Thinly slice the chicken breasts crosswise into strips.

Heat the vegetable oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.

Add the onion and red pepper.

Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the chicken broth, coconut milk and brown sugar.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Add the chicken and simmer until cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

The chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. (If using rice noodles, add the noodles and simmer uncovered until the noodles are al dente, about 5 minutes.)

Remove from heat and stir in the lime juice, cilantro and zucchini noodles (if using).

Serve with lime wedges and Sriracha sauce.