4.5
2 ratings

Thai Coconut Chicken Soup

September 23, 2020 | 5:45pm
Sweet and spicy
Courtesy of Perdue

Coconut milk adds a rich sweetness to many Thai recipes, including this soup. It’s a natural pairing with bold lavors like red curry paste, ginger and garlic.

Recipe courtesy of Perdue

Ready in
25 m
15 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
800
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 1-inch piece ginger, sliced into rounds
  • 1 Teaspoon red curry paste or 2 tsp. Sriracha sauce
  • 4 Cups chicken broth
  • 1 15-ounce can coconut milk
  • 1 Tablespoon brown sugar
  • 4 Ounces thin rice noodles or zucchini “noodles”
  • 2 limes, juiced, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 Cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving
  • Sriracha sauce, for serving

Directions

Thinly slice the chicken breasts crosswise into strips.

Heat the vegetable oil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.

Add the onion and red pepper.

Cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger and curry paste and cook for 30 seconds.

Add the chicken broth, coconut milk and brown sugar.

Cover and bring to a boil.

Add the chicken and simmer until cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

The chicken is done when it feels firm to the touch and a meat thermometer inserted in the center reaches 170°F. (If using rice noodles, add the noodles and simmer uncovered until the noodles are al dente, about 5 minutes.)

Remove from heat and stir in the lime juice, cilantro and zucchini noodles (if using).

Serve with lime wedges and Sriracha sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving800
Total Fat37g56%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated23g100%
Cholesterol206mg69%
Protein72g100%
Carbs45g15%
Vitamin A77µg9%
Vitamin B120.6µg23.8%
Vitamin B63mg100%
Vitamin C52mg57%
Vitamin E3mg20%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium67mg7%
Fiber3g10%
Folate (food)72µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)72µg18%
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium152mg36%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)31mg100%
Phosphorus812mg100%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1586mg34%
Riboflavin (B2)0.7mg56.4%
Sodium543mg23%
Sugars, added2gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg33.9%
Water577gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
