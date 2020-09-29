Texas-style cocoa

Unsweetened cocoa powder and chipotle chile pepper add rich flavor to this hearty Texas-style chili and yes, there are no beans in this chili dish.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Garlic Powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Mexican Oregano
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Chipotle Chile Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cumin
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 3 Tablespoons oil, divided
- 2 Pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 Cup chopped onion
- 3/4 Cups water
- 1 1/2 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Beef Stock
- 1 can of tomato paste
Directions
Mix cocoa powder and seasonings in small bowl. Set aside.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.
Add 1/2 of the beef; brown on all sides.
Remove beef from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding additional 1 tablespoon oil as needed.
Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet on medium heat.
Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add water; stir to loosen browned bits in bottom of skillet.
Stir in beef, beef stock, tomato paste and seasoning mixture. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally.
Serve over cooked rice with shredded cheese and sliced green onions, if desired.