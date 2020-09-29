  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Texas-Style Cocoa

September 29, 2020
Cocoa powder is the star ingredient of the Texas-style chili
Courtesy of McCormick

Unsweetened cocoa powder and chipotle chile pepper add rich flavor to this hearty Texas-style chili and yes, there are no beans in this chili dish.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
2 h and 5 m
20 m
(prepare time)
1 h and 45 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
368
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Garlic Powder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Mexican Oregano
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Chipotle Chile Pepper
  • 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Cumin
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 3 Tablespoons oil, divided
  • 2 Pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 Cup chopped onion
  • 3/4 Cups water
  • 1 1/2 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Beef Stock
  • 1 can of tomato paste

Directions

Mix cocoa powder and seasonings in small bowl. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in large skillet on medium-high heat.

Add 1/2 of the beef; brown on all sides.

Remove beef from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding additional 1 tablespoon oil as needed.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in same skillet on medium heat.

Add onion; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add water; stir to loosen browned bits in bottom of skillet.

Stir in beef, beef stock, tomato paste and seasoning mixture. Bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low. Simmer, uncovered, 1 1/2 hours or until beef is tender, stirring occasionally.

Serve over cooked rice with shredded cheese and sliced green onions, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving368
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated4g22%
Cholesterol114mg38%
Protein43g86%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A31µg3%
Vitamin B124µg100%
Vitamin B61mg92%
Vitamin C10mg11%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.2%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K14µg12%
Calcium59mg6%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)19µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)19µg5%
Iron6mg31%
Magnesium74mg18%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg67%
Phosphorus473mg68%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium1249mg27%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg34%
Sodium794mg33%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.5%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water290gN/A
Zinc10mg94%
Tags
best recipes
chipotle
cocoa powder
garlic powder
Texas-style cocoa
Mexican oregano