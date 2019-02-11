  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Texas Sheet Cake

By
Editor
The perfect potluck cake served on a baker’s pan
Texas Sheet Cake
Shutterstock

Attend any church, funeral, potluck or barbecue charity event in the South and it’s likely you will find squares of Texas sheet cake (also known as “cowboy cake”) on the dessert table. The beauty of this cake is in its unpretentious ingredients that can be found in most kitchen pantries: flour, vanilla, butter, cocoa powder, sugar, buttermilk and eggs.

You’ll need a “baker’s pan” — a 13-by-18-inch pan. If you don’t have one, a jelly roll pan will do.

 

18
Servings
436
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cake:

  • 2 sticks salted butter
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 2 Cups sugar
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Cup buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract

For the frosting:

  • 2 sticks of salted butter
  • 1/4 Cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 6 Tablespoons whole milk
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 Cups powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Cup pecans

Directions

For the cake:

Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a mixing bowl.

Melt the butter in a saucepan, stir in the cocoa.

Add the boiling water, allow the mixture to boil for half a minute. Turn off heat. Pour over the flour mixture and stir lightly. Allow to cool for a bit.

Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl. Stir in the buttermilk, baking soda, vanilla. Add this mixture to the chocolate mixture. Pour onto the sheet or jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees F for 20 minutes.

 

For the frosting:

For the icing, chop the pecans into very small pieces. Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in the cocoa and then turn off the heat. Stir in milk, vanilla, powdered sugar and pecans. Pour over the warm cake, spreading with a spatula.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
24g
36%
Sugar
43g
N/A
Saturated Fat
14g
68%
Cholesterol
73mg
24%
Protein
4g
7%
Carbs
56g
19%
Vitamin A
183µg
20%
Vitamin B12
0.1µg
5.1%
Vitamin D
0.5µg
3.6%
Vitamin E
0.7mg
4.6%
Vitamin K
2µg
2%
Calcium
32mg
3%
Fiber
2g
8%
Folate (food)
9µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
9µg
2%
Iron
0.8mg
4.7%
Magnesium
27mg
6%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
0.3mg
1.9%
Phosphorus
75mg
11%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
112mg
2%
Sodium
275mg
11%
Sugars, added
42g
N/A
Trans
0.8g
N/A
Zinc
0.6mg
5.5%
