Attend any church, funeral, potluck or barbecue charity event in the South and it’s likely you will find squares of Texas sheet cake (also known as “cowboy cake”) on the dessert table. The beauty of this cake is in its unpretentious ingredients that can be found in most kitchen pantries: flour, vanilla, butter, cocoa powder, sugar, buttermilk and eggs.

You’ll need a “baker’s pan” — a 13-by-18-inch pan. If you don’t have one, a jelly roll pan will do.