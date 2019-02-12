  1. Home
Texas No-Bean Chili

In Texas, ‘chili’ translates to ‘no beans’
No bean chili
In Texas, chili is not chili unless it has no beans. The perfect Texas chili is made up of ground beef chuck simmered in a broth made of sauteed vegetables, chiles and a large amount of spices. This version is adapted from Texas journalist Molly Ivins’ favorite chili recipe included in the book “Stirring It Up With Molly Ivins” by Ellen Sweets.

6
Servings
422
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon bacon drippings
  • 3 medium yellow onions, diced
  • 3 stalks celery, chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 serranos or jalapeños, stems and seeds removed (wear rubber gloves)
  • 3 Pounds coarsely ground chuck
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • One 12-ounce can beer (choose a hardy beer like Texas favorite Shiner Bock)
  • One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
  • 4 Tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 large bay leaf
  • 1 Teaspoon dry mustard
  • 2 Cups beef stock
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat bacon drippings in a heavy-bottomed stockpot and saute onions, peppers, celery and garlic until softened.

Add chuck meat and stir until it browns.

Add beer, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, oregano, bay leaf, mustard and beef stock and bring to a boil.

Lower heat and simmer, covered, for about 2 hours.

Check periodically to see if more liquid is needed. If so, add water.

Add salt and pepper and adjust seasoning.

Just before serving, remove bay leaf.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
15g
23%
Sugar
6g
N/A
Saturated Fat
6g
28%
Cholesterol
145mg
48%
Protein
54g
100%
Carbs
18g
6%
Vitamin A
106µg
12%
Vitamin B12
5µg
100%
Vitamin B6
2mg
100%
Vitamin C
36mg
40%
Vitamin D
0.2µg
1.5%
Vitamin E
4mg
24%
Vitamin K
28µg
23%
Calcium
123mg
12%
Fiber
5g
21%
Folate (food)
42µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
42µg
10%
Iron
8mg
43%
Magnesium
92mg
22%
Monounsaturated
7g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
14mg
85%
Phosphorus
594mg
85%
Polyunsaturated
2g
N/A
Potassium
1480mg
31%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.6mg
46.1%
Sodium
1214mg
51%
Thiamin (B1)
0.3mg
24.7%
Trans
0.6g
N/A
Zinc
13mg
100%
