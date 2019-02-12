Texas No-Bean Chili
In Texas, chili is not chili unless it has no beans. The perfect Texas chili is made up of ground beef chuck simmered in a broth made of sauteed vegetables, chiles and a large amount of spices. This version is adapted from Texas journalist Molly Ivins’ favorite chili recipe included in the book “Stirring It Up With Molly Ivins” by Ellen Sweets.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon bacon drippings
- 3 medium yellow onions, diced
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper, chopped
- 2 serranos or jalapeños, stems and seeds removed (wear rubber gloves)
- 3 Pounds coarsely ground chuck
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- One 12-ounce can beer (choose a hardy beer like Texas favorite Shiner Bock)
- One 8-ounce can tomato sauce
- 4 Tablespoons chili powder
- 1 Tablespoon ground cumin
- 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 large bay leaf
- 1 Teaspoon dry mustard
- 2 Cups beef stock
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Heat bacon drippings in a heavy-bottomed stockpot and saute onions, peppers, celery and garlic until softened.
Add chuck meat and stir until it browns.
Add beer, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, oregano, bay leaf, mustard and beef stock and bring to a boil.
Lower heat and simmer, covered, for about 2 hours.
Check periodically to see if more liquid is needed. If so, add water.
Add salt and pepper and adjust seasoning.
Just before serving, remove bay leaf.