Step 1: In a self-seal plastic bag, place 3 tablespoons teriyaki sauce and 2 teaspoons ginger. Rinse 3/4 pound tuna and marinate in the sauce for 10 minutes, turning once.

Step 2: Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. When oil is smoking, add 4 cups lettuce. Stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon sugar and continue to stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Quickly transfer to two dinner plates.

Step 3: Drain tuna, reserving marinade. Brown tuna for two minutes in the wok used for the lettuce. Turn and brown the other side for two minutes. Lower heat and cook another 1 minute, add marinade and cook 1 minute for rare. Cook tuna for 4 minutes for medium.

Step 4: Divide tuna into two portions and serve over rice with lettuce. Spoon remaining sauce on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.