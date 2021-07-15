A quick and easy recipe that you can make for a busy weeknight. Tuna fillets marinaded in salty brown teriyaki sauce are cooked in a wok for a few minutes before serving with sauteed lettuce. Perfect to serve over a bed of rice.
This recipe is by Linda Gassenheimer and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Use a plastic bag to marinate tuna for quick clean-up. Substitute 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger instead of fresh. Try small skillet to cook tuna. The sauce will dry out in a large pan. Cook rice like pasta in a lot of boiling water takes only 10 minutes and it comes out fluffy every time.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons low-sodium teriyaki sauce
- 2 Teaspoons 1/2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
- 3/4 Pounds fresh yellow fin tuna
- 2 Teaspoons canola oil
- 4 Cups washed, ready-to-eat romaine lettuce
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon sugar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: In a self-seal plastic bag, place 3 tablespoons teriyaki sauce and 2 teaspoons ginger. Rinse 3/4 pound tuna and marinate in the sauce for 10 minutes, turning once.
Step 2: Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a wok or skillet over high heat. When oil is smoking, add 4 cups lettuce. Stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon sugar and continue to stir-fry for about 10 seconds. Quickly transfer to two dinner plates.
Step 3: Drain tuna, reserving marinade. Brown tuna for two minutes in the wok used for the lettuce. Turn and brown the other side for two minutes. Lower heat and cook another 1 minute, add marinade and cook 1 minute for rare. Cook tuna for 4 minutes for medium.
Step 4: Divide tuna into two portions and serve over rice with lettuce. Spoon remaining sauce on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.