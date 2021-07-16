Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill, and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash. Or, preheat a gas grill until hot. Meanwhile, soak 4 bamboo skewers in water to cover at least 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: Use a very sharp knife to slice the 8-ounce steak across the grain into 1/4-inch wide slices. Thread, alternating, the beef slices, 4 medium-thick asparagus and 2 green onions on the skewers.

Step 3: Place the skewers directly over the hot coals. Brush with some of the 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce. Grill until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Gently flip the skewers and baste the other side with the sauce.

Step 4: Cook until steak is medium-rare, about 1 minute more. Remove from the grill, and drizzle with the remaining teriyaki sauce. Serve.