4.5
2 ratings

Teriyaki Beef and Asparagus Skewers

July 16, 2021
By
Tastiness all on one skewer
Teriyaki Beef and Asparagus Skewers
Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune

Enjoy delicious marinated beef and veggies in one tasty bite. Grill tender, juicy steak on a skewer with asparagus and green onions for the perfect appetizer for a summer barbecue party.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
19 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 m
(cook time)
2
Servings
264
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 boneless beef or bison rib-eye steak, about 8 ounces, 1 inch thick
  • 4 medium-thick asparagus, ends trimmed, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
  • 2 green onions, trimmed, cut into 1 1/2-inch lengths
  • 1/4 Cup teriyaki sauce with sesame seeds

Directions

Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill, and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash. Or, preheat a gas grill until hot. Meanwhile, soak 4 bamboo skewers in water to cover at least 20 minutes. Drain.

Step 2: Use a very sharp knife to slice the 8-ounce steak across the grain into 1/4-inch wide slices. Thread, alternating, the beef slices, 4 medium-thick asparagus and 2 green onions on the skewers.

Step 3: Place the skewers directly over the hot coals. Brush with some of the 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce. Grill until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Gently flip the skewers and baste the other side with the sauce.

Step 4: Cook until steak is medium-rare, about 1 minute more. Remove from the grill, and drizzle with the remaining teriyaki sauce. Serve.

