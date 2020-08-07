  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

TD Garden Fritos Chili Cheese Dog

August 7, 2020
The perfect item to bring back to your seat
TD Arena Fritos® Chile Cheese Dog
Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Boston's TD Garden hosts a Frito Lay Test Kitchen and offers many Frito Lay-inspired foods, including this delicious dog!

Recipe courtesy of Frito-Lay

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
591
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup FRITOS Original Corn Chips
  • 1 Hot Dog Bun
  • 1 All Beef Hot Dog
  • 1/2 Cup Beef Chili
  • 1/4 Cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded
  • 1 Tablespoon White Onions, diced
  • 4-6 slices of Sliced Jalapeños

Directions

In a small pot or microwaveable bowl, heat chili until warm, stirring occasionally to prevent burning.

Cook hot dogs according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Place warm hot dog into bun, and top with warmed chili, FRITOS Original Corn Chips, shredded cheese, white onions, and jalapenos.

Serve and enjoy!

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving591
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar15gN/A
Saturated12g58%
Cholesterol82mg27%
Protein25g50%
Carbs61g20%
Vitamin A190µg21%
Vitamin B122µg64%
Vitamin B60.6mg48.2%
Vitamin C91mg100%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.1%
Vitamin E4mg29%
Vitamin K19µg16%
Calcium370mg37%
Fiber7g28%
Folate (food)69µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)130µg33%
Folic acid36µgN/A
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium75mg18%
Monounsaturated10gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg38%
Phosphorus488mg70%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium966mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg32.5%
Sodium2003mg83%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg37.8%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water248gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
