Tasty Tarantula

Brush Hazelnut spread on interior of sliced KING'S HAWAIIAN dinner roll and top with sliced bananas.

Place top half of the dinner roll on top of the sandwich to create a slider.

Break off the top two rounded edges of each pretzel. Slide 4 pretzel curves into each side of the slider to create the legs.

Using a dab of hazelnut spread, secure the M&M's to the top half of the roll for the eyes. Serve and enjoy.