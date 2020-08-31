  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tasty Tarantula

August 31, 2020 | 1:55pm
A spooky snack
Tasty Tarantula
Courtesy of King's Hawaiian

These little arachnids are scary good. It's easy to make creepy-but-delicious appetizers for your family this Halloween with a fun recipe like this Tasty Tarantula.

Recipe courtesy of King's Hawaiian

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
12
Servings
722
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 sliced bananas
  • 1 Cup hazelnut spread
  • 48 pretzels
  • 24 M&Ms
  • 1 12-pack KING'S HAWAIIAN Original Hawaiian Sweet Dinner Rolls

Directions

Brush Hazelnut spread on interior of sliced KING'S HAWAIIAN dinner roll and top with sliced bananas.

Place top half of the dinner roll on top of the sandwich to create a slider.

Break off the top two rounded edges of each pretzel. Slide 4 pretzel curves into each side of the slider to create the legs.

Using a dab of hazelnut spread, secure the M&M's to the top half of the roll for the eyes. Serve and enjoy.

Nutritional Facts
Servings12
Calories Per Serving722
Total Fat29g44%
Sugar77gN/A
Saturated20g99%
Cholesterol14mg5%
Protein8g17%
Carbs109g36%
Vitamin A55µg6%
Vitamin B120.6µg24.1%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.4%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium139mg14%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)56µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)58µg15%
Folic acid2µgN/A
Iron3mg19%
Magnesium71mg17%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus215mg31%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium477mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg26.8%
Sodium377mg16%
Sugars, added74gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg18.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water18gN/A
Zinc2mg19%
