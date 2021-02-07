  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Tailgate Muffuletta Sandwich

February 7, 2021 | 3:37pm
Serve with cold beer and plenty of napkins
Bill Hogan/Chicago Tribune

This classic New Orleans sandwich is the perfect party food—it's best when made ahead of time, is great for feeding a crowd, and isn't one bit good for you (but is oh-so-delicious).

This recipe is from "Cooking Up a Storm: Recipes Lost and Found from The Times-Picayune of New Orleans" (Chronicle Books, 2008) by Marcelle Bienvenu and Judy Walker and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
4 h and 35 m
35 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
6
Servings
955
Calories Per Serving

Notes

The recipe calls for a round loaf, but we used an oval-shape loaf with similar sandwich-making capacity. Total cooking time includes 3 hours chill time and 1 hour rest time.

Ingredients

For the olive salad:

  • 1 and 1/2 cups chopped pimento-stuffed olives
  • 1 Cup chopped ripe olives
  • 2 Tablespoons capers, drained
  • 3 anchovies, drained, chopped
  • 2/3 Cups olive oil
  • 1 and 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 Cup chopped parsley
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Teaspoon dried oregano leaves

For the sandwich:

  • 1 round loaf Italian bread (8 to 10 inches in diameter)
  • 2/3 Pounds mortadella, thinly sliced
  • 2/3 Pounds provolone cheese, thinly sliced
  • 2/3 Pounds Italian salami, thinly sliced

Directions

For the olive salad:

Step 1: Combine 1 and 1/2 cups chopped pimento-stuffed olives, 1 cup chopped ripe olives, 2 tablespoons capers, 3 chopped anchovies, 2/3 cup olive oil, 1 and 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 2 minced garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in a bowl. Cover; chill, 2 to 4 hours.

For the sandwich:

Step 1: Cut 1 round loaf of Italin bread in half horizontally. Remove some of the soft inside from both the top and the bottom, leaving a 3/4-inch-thick shell.

Step 2: Brush the inside of the top and bottom shells with the olive salad marinade collecting at the bottom of the bowl. Stir the olive salad to blend; spoon half onto the bottom round of bread.

Step 3: Arrange 2/3 pound of thinly slided mortadella over the olive salad; layer with 2/3 pound of thinly sliced provolone and 2/3 pound of thinly sliced Italian salami. Mound the remaining olive salad on top; cover with the top shell.

Step 4: Wrap the sandwich tightly with plastic wrap; chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, allow to come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cut sandwich into wedges and serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving955
Total Fat74g100%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol119mg40%
Protein38g76%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A157µg17%
Vitamin B122µg87%
Vitamin B60.4mg29.3%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D1µg8%
Vitamin E5mg35%
Vitamin K102µg85%
Calcium511mg51%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)178µg45%
Folic acid86µgN/A
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium52mg12%
Monounsaturated39gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg46%
Phosphorus463mg66%
Polyunsaturated8gN/A
Potassium448mg10%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.4%
Sodium2837mg100%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water144gN/A
Zinc5mg43%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cheese
game day
Louisiana
muffuletta
new orleans
olives
party food
salami
sandwich
Super Bowl
tailgate
