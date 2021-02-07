Tailgate Muffuletta Sandwich

Step 1: Cut 1 round loaf of Italin bread in half horizontally. Remove some of the soft inside from both the top and the bottom, leaving a 3/4-inch-thick shell.

Step 2: Brush the inside of the top and bottom shells with the olive salad marinade collecting at the bottom of the bowl. Stir the olive salad to blend; spoon half onto the bottom round of bread.

Step 3: Arrange 2/3 pound of thinly slided mortadella over the olive salad; layer with 2/3 pound of thinly sliced provolone and 2/3 pound of thinly sliced Italian salami. Mound the remaining olive salad on top; cover with the top shell.

Step 4: Wrap the sandwich tightly with plastic wrap; chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, allow to come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cut sandwich into wedges and serve.