Tailgate Muffuletta Sandwich

This classic New Orleans sandwich is the perfect party food—it's best when made ahead of time, is great for feeding a crowd, and isn't one bit good for you (but is oh-so-delicious).
This recipe is from "Cooking Up a Storm: Recipes Lost and Found from The Times-Picayune of New Orleans" (Chronicle Books, 2008) by Marcelle Bienvenu and Judy Walker and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
The recipe calls for a round loaf, but we used an oval-shape loaf with similar sandwich-making capacity. Total cooking time includes 3 hours chill time and 1 hour rest time.
Ingredients
For the olive salad:
- 1 and 1/2 cups chopped pimento-stuffed olives
- 1 Cup chopped ripe olives
- 2 Tablespoons capers, drained
- 3 anchovies, drained, chopped
- 2/3 Cups olive oil
- 1 and 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 Cup chopped parsley
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Teaspoon dried oregano leaves
For the sandwich:
- 1 round loaf Italian bread (8 to 10 inches in diameter)
- 2/3 Pounds mortadella, thinly sliced
- 2/3 Pounds provolone cheese, thinly sliced
- 2/3 Pounds Italian salami, thinly sliced
Directions
For the olive salad:
Step 1: Combine 1 and 1/2 cups chopped pimento-stuffed olives, 1 cup chopped ripe olives, 2 tablespoons capers, 3 chopped anchovies, 2/3 cup olive oil, 1 and 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 2 minced garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves in a bowl. Cover; chill, 2 to 4 hours.
For the sandwich:
Step 1: Cut 1 round loaf of Italin bread in half horizontally. Remove some of the soft inside from both the top and the bottom, leaving a 3/4-inch-thick shell.
Step 2: Brush the inside of the top and bottom shells with the olive salad marinade collecting at the bottom of the bowl. Stir the olive salad to blend; spoon half onto the bottom round of bread.
Step 3: Arrange 2/3 pound of thinly slided mortadella over the olive salad; layer with 2/3 pound of thinly sliced provolone and 2/3 pound of thinly sliced Italian salami. Mound the remaining olive salad on top; cover with the top shell.
Step 4: Wrap the sandwich tightly with plastic wrap; chill for at least 1 hour. Before serving, allow to come to room temperature, about 1 hour. Cut sandwich into wedges and serve.