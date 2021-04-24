Chicken thighs need minimal seasoning—the inexpensive cut is flavorful on its own (but let's put some tahini on it anyway). I love roasting them to hone in on that savoriness. It can be a little difficult to assess how cooked the thighs are, but a meat thermometer will help. Just make sure not to hit a bone—and aim for 165 degrees.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.