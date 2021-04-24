  1. Home
Tahini Chicken Thighs

April 24, 2021 | 6:04pm
Combine budget-friendly ingredients for a tasty dish
Chicken thighs need minimal seasoning—the inexpensive cut is flavorful on its own (but let's put some tahini on it anyway). I love roasting them to hone in on that savoriness. It can be a little difficult to assess how cooked the thighs are, but a meat thermometer will help. Just make sure not to hit a bone—and aim for 165 degrees.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

45 m
Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup tahini paste
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon cumin
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 bone-in chicken thighs

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: In a large bowl, mix together 1/4 cup tahini paste, 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon cumin and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place 4 bone-in chicken thighs into the mixture and toss to coat. Set chicken aside until oven comes to temperature.

Step 3: Place thighs onto a baking sheet. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes—use a meat thermometer to ensure thighs have come to temperature, about 165 F. Broil chicken thighs for 1 to 2 seconds, or until the thighs get a little color on them. Serve immediately.

