taco bell wild strawberry tequila sunrise

April 30, 2020
This twist on a Wild Strawberry Freeze takes the Taco Bell menu item to new boozy heights.
This recipe is courtesy of Taco Bell.
Notes
To make it tropical, swap out the orange juice for pineapple juice and add a tiny umbrella.
Ingredients
- Ice
- 1/2 Cup orange juice
- 1 shot blanco tequila of your choice
- 1 regular Wild Strawberry Freeze without candy seeds
- 1 orange
Directions
Fill a tall glass with ice.
Add orange juice and tequila. Stir to combine.
Stir the Wild Strawberry Freeze, and then top your drink with the Freeze.
Garnish with a round orange slice.