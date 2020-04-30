  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Taco Bell Wild Strawberry Tequila Sunrise

April 30, 2020
By
Please drink responsibly
taco bell wild strawberry tequila sunrise
Addyvanich/Shutterstock

This twist on a Wild Strawberry Freeze takes the Taco Bell menu item to new boozy heights.

This recipe is courtesy of Taco Bell.

Ready in
6
5
(prepare time)
1
(cook time)
1
Servings
Notes

To make it tropical, swap out the orange juice for pineapple juice and add a tiny umbrella.

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1/2 Cup orange juice
  • 1 shot blanco tequila of your choice
  • 1 regular Wild Strawberry Freeze without candy seeds
  • 1 orange

Directions

Fill a tall glass with ice.

Add orange juice and tequila. Stir to combine.

Stir the Wild Strawberry Freeze, and then top your drink with the Freeze.

Garnish with a round orange slice.

