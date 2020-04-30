taco bell double decker taco

This recipe is a blast from the past. Here's how to make the Double Decker Taco, straight from the horse's mouth.
This recipe is courtesy of Taco Bell.
Notes
To make it spicy, mix one spoonful of reduced fat sour cream with a sauce packet of your choice. Add the spicy reduced fat sour cream just after the seasoned beef and continue with step #5.
To make it cheesy, put a spoonful of nacho cheese on the seasoned beef before putting the lettuce on.
To make it extra cheesy, instead of refried beans, use shredded cheddar cheese. Then, place a handful of shredded cheddar cheese on top of the tortilla while it's warming and spoon nacho cheese sauce on top of the shredded beef.
Ingredients
- 1 flour tortilla
- 1 crunchy taco shell
- 1 spoonful refried beans
- 2 spoonfuls seasoned beef
- 2 finger pinches shredded lettuce
- 1 finger pinch shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat a pan on medium heat for about two to three minutes.
Warm the tortilla about 30 seconds per side.
Spread refried beans around one side of the warmed tortilla.
Place seasoned beef along the bottom of your crunchy taco shell.
Sprinkle shredded lettuce right on top of the seasoned beef and tuck it down in the shell. Make sure you leave enough room for the cheese.
Finish with sprinkling shredded cheddar cheese on top of the lettuce.
Wrap the tortilla with beans around the crunchy taco.