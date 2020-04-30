taco bell double decker taco

Preheat a pan on medium heat for about two to three minutes.

Warm the tortilla about 30 seconds per side.

Spread refried beans around one side of the warmed tortilla.

Place seasoned beef along the bottom of your crunchy taco shell.

Sprinkle shredded lettuce right on top of the seasoned beef and tuck it down in the shell. Make sure you leave enough room for the cheese.

Finish with sprinkling shredded cheddar cheese on top of the lettuce.

Wrap the tortilla with beans around the crunchy taco.